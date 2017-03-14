Lights out in Angus to support Earth Hour

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey is making WWF’s Earth Hour matter this year by showing his support for a strong Climate Change Plan for Scotland.

This year’s switch off event takes place at 8.30pm on Saturday, March 25 when homes, workplaces and landmarks around the world will turn off their lights for an hour in the planet’s biggest demonstration of support for action on climate change.

Support for the campaign in Angus has already been pledged by Arbroath Abbey and Arbroath Academy along with Ladyloan, Muirfield, Colliston, Inverbrothock, Inverkeilor and Letham Primary Schools; Glamis, Northmuir, Cortachy, Southmuir, Lintrathen, Isla, Kilry and Newtyle schools; Carlogie, Burnside and Woodlands primaries in Carnoustie and Seaview primary in Monifieth.

Further afield Edinburgh Castle, the Forth Bridge, Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies are a few of the famous landmarks marking the hour.

Mr Dey, convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Environment Climate Change and Land Reform Committee, said: “Earth Hour has become a real symbol of the growing recognition of the need to address climate change and I am particularly pleased to note the involvement this year of so many primary school pupils in Angus. We must tackle Climate Change for the sake of that generation and the ones to come.”

Lang Banks, director of WWF Scotland said that thousands of people across the country are preparing to show their support for the annual campaign.

He continued: “From church groups to classrooms full of children it’s important decision makers, politicians and business leaders are left in no doubt people care about the impacts of climate change and want action.

“With the Scottish Parliament currently considering a draft Climate Change Plan, it’s great to see so many MSPs signalling their support for strong action to cut climate emissions. The enthusiasm of the public and politicians should give the Scottish Government the confidence to push on to a low-carbon economy.”

Now in its 10th year, Earth Hour has continue to grow with 178 countries taking part last year. Further information about Earth Hour can be found at wwfscotland.org.uk/earthhour