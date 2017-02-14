NHS Tayside staff sign up for greener travel options

NHS Tayside staff are being encouraged to take part in greener travel by signing up to share their car journey to work.

Liftshare promotes the benefits sharing drives to work, which can save time, money and help the environment.

Many staff travel alone but by sharing their journey with a passenger or two, especially the daily commute, drivers can save themselves hundreds of pounds a year, as well as easing local pollution and congestion.

Staff had the opportunity to learn more about the initiative at information stands in Ninewells Hospital and Murray Royal Hospital today (Tuesday) where they were able to request personalised travel plans and find out about the different ways they can get to work.

Philip Wilde, head of environmental management, said: “Across NHS Tayside we recognise the importance of the environment in everything we do. Reconsidering the way we travel to work is a great way to reduce CO2 emissions. Car sharing can bring many benefits in terms of saving money, reducing wear and tear on your vehicle, freeing up parking spaces and easing congestion.”

Health staff can sign up online: for Dundee visit www.nhstaysided.liftshare.com, and Angus and Perth & Kinross visit www.nhstaysidep.liftshare.com​. Further information about Liftshare is available at www.tactranliftshare.com