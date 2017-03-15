Section of Airlie Street to close for five days

Scottish Water is to carry out sewer repair work in Brechin next week.

Its contractors Kier will be working in Airlie Street starting on Monday, March 20 for five days.

The work involves essential sewer repairs and investigation of the sewer network.

A section of Airlie Street, near to the junction with Pearse Street, will be closed for the duration of the work and local diversions will be in place.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the work.

There may be some construction noise but contractors will try to keep this to a minimum.

Water supply will not be affected during the work.

Scottish Water would like to thank customers for their patience during these essential repairs.