‘Fantastic’ response to Brechin Angel Tree appeal

Seventy-five underprivileged children in Brechin will have something to smile about this Christmas thanks to the generosity of the community.

The Angel Tree took up residence in Brechin Cathedral again this year and the public was encouraged to take a ticket from it with the details of a child.

This year's Angel Tree in Brechin Cathedral

The tag gave information of the age and gender of a youngster who might otherwise have a miserable Christmas and the ticket holders were asked donate a new toy or gift for the child.

A total of 225 presents were donated, which will this year be given to 75 children - three more than in 2015 - from 34 different families.

Each child will receive three gifts.

Irene Gillies, from the Angel Tree project, said: “It’s fantastic how the local community have responded.

The presents donated to those in need

“A big thank you to everybody.

“It’s always appreciated by us at the churches and the children.

“Some years we have only managed one parcel per child and this year they will be able to get three.”

She said the gifts mean a lot to the families.

Irene added: “One year, a lady had five kiddies and she burst into tears.

“She said ‘no one has ever done this for me’.

“It’s quite emotional.”

The gifts were donated by the local churches, the public, Tescos and Malcolm Simpson at Fern, Careston and Menmuir Church.

The children started receive their gifts last Sunday in time for Christmas.

In September, a collection for Edinburgh Direct Aid (EDA) was held in Brechin Cathedral after the charity launched its winter appeal in August to aid Syrians in Lebanon.

Irene said the Brechin public will once again be asked for their support as a further fundraiser is hoped to take place in February to help Syrian refugees.

People will be asked to donate toiletries, toothpaste, female sanitary items - but not tampons - and nappies, tools such as screwdrivers and pliers as men are being trained in joinery, plus jotters, pencils and rubbers for schools.

Irene added: “The situation is desperate.

“You can imagine how desperate it must be with no soap or washing powder for soiled clothes.

‘‘Life must be unbearable at times.

“A large number of children have had no education for three years.

“I wish we could see an end to this horrific situation.

“Man’s inhumanity to man, there seems to be no answer.”