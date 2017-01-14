Fine art showcase at the Meffan Museum

ANGUSalive’s The Meffan Museum and Art Gallery begins its 2017 season by showcasing the diversity of the Angus Council fine art collection.

The Angus Council permanent collection consists of artworks originally held by the seven burgh towns of Angus. With local government reorganisation in 1975 the amalgamation of the burgh collections produced a single art collection which is rich and diverse.

The art collection has been augmented over the years by donations, bequests, purchases and competition winners. The artists William Lamb, David Waterson and James Watterson Herald are well represented, along with works by, Henry Raeburn, James Irvine, George Paul Chalmers, Edward Baird, William Littlejohn, James McIntosh Patrick and James Morrison.

Of particular note are two paintings by Pieter Brueghel the younger, ‘The Adoration of the Magi’ and ‘Saint John Preaching in the Wilderness’. These formed the basis of the historical Arbroath collection and are normally on display in the Arbroath Art Gallery within Arbroath Library. Another highlight is “Dr. Mead” by the great 17th century portrait painter Allan Ramsay. This painting featured in the BBC TV series ‘Britain’s Lost Masterpieces’, and has undergone extensive restoration and repair.

The Meffan Museum and Art Gallery is open Tuesday – Saturday 10.00am – 5.00pm with free admission for viewing the collection which runs from January 14 – February 11.