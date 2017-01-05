Firefighters donate to Foodbank

Firefighters in Brechin have helped make Christmas a bit more special, by organising a collection for the Angus Foodbank.

Pictured is Malcolm Brown of Angus Foodbank accepting the donation along with personnel from Brechin Fire Station at the Trinity Road Co-op.

This is the second year running that the firefighters from the Brechin station decided to donate food and toiletries to the Foodbank. The charitable endeavour is in lieu of sending Christmas Cards.

The Angus Foodbank, requires over two tonnes a month of food donations to support the people of Angus.

More information on the Angus foodbank can be found at http://angus.foodbank.org.uk/