Funds flood in to Edzell

New flood protection items have been purchased to help protect homes in Edzell, after the local Flood Group secured funding.

More than £12,900 - has come from the Scottish Southern Energy’s Resilient Communities Fund and used to purchase barriers and storage for flood defences. They will provide protection for properties in Castle Gardens, Lethnot Road and Church Street.

Fiona Work from Edzell Flood Group said: ‘‘We are absolutely delighted at the generosity of Scottish Southern Energy (SSE), after successfully applying for, and receiving, £12,932 to purchase barriers and a flood defences storage facility.

“Membership of the group include Edzell residents and representatives from Inveresk Community Council, Angus Council, Scottish Flood Forum, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Edzell Village Improvement Society.

“Fortunately, the barriers will be easy to erect by the Flood Group members in times of flooding and can be stored in a purpose-built storage facility which the group hopes will be situated on the Edzell Muir in Lethnot Road.

“They will protect properties in Castle Gardens, Church Street and Lethnot Road in times of increased risk.”

The group was set up after homes were flooded in late 2012, affecting around 40 properties in the village.

Since then, residents have faced several ‘near miss’ events, including last January.

Following the 2012 floods, the council carried out defence work in the village, and an additional culvert was installed in Dunlappie Road. The group have also implemented their Community Flood Plan so that designated local flood wardens, emergency services and the council can deal effectively with an event.

An automatic gauge has also been fitted to a culvert on Lethnot Road which gives the council and Flood Group wardens notification of rising water levels in the Wishop Burn.