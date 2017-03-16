Future of artificial pitch still undecided

The future of the all weather pitch at Brechin’s former leisure centre is still unknown.

Community members have called for recompense if the local authority remove the asset - as money was used from the Brechin Common Good fund to install the synthetic surface.

Mark Arbuthnott, from the Inch Maintenance and Preservation Society, said: “Ultimately it was purchased with funds from Brechin’s Common Good so we need to see some sort of compensations if it is removed.

Jill Scott, who standing for the local elections, added: “It is not an Angus asset. It is my belief that the pitch should be repaired and retained in the area for the common good of residents of Brechin.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We have received a number of requests for clarification about the future of the artificial turf that was damaged in last winter’s floods. At present, we are seeking the views of local members before any decisions are taken. In the meantime we will be removing the surface for safe keeping.”

Following a request on the pitches future last November, Angus Council confirmed then that no plan had been made on its future. However, the local authority has said then that discussion with community groups had taken place.