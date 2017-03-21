Glass half full campaign launched for licensed trade

People who have experience working in the licensed trade but have fallen on hard times are being encouraged to apply for one-off grants as part of an industry charity’s ‘Glass Half Full’ campaign.

Over the years the Scottish Licensed Trade Benevolent Society, known as The BEN, has helped a host of beneficiaries from throughout Fife for a range of factors including a new shower, cooker and general refurbishment costs as well as money towards household removal.

Launched last year, The Glass Half Full campaign is targeting current and former members of the licensed trade who have fallen on hard times through illness, unemployment or other factors, and would benefit from financial aid for reasons both big and small.

The charity has been providing social, financial and emotional support to members, both current and former, of the licensed trade for over 150 years including regular discretionary payments as well as one-off grants for emergency situations such as housing repairs, refurbishment or transport costs.

Over 50% of one-off grants since 2011 were for redecoration or household appliances including new cookers, fridge freezers and vinyl flooring while 19 per cent were for essential bills including mortgage payments, rent, heating, insurance and council tax, highlighting the importance of the service. During this time, grants were also provided for a new boiler, numerous household repairs including roof and plumbing as well as healthcare and even towards a lost wallet.

To be eligible for support, applicants must have worked in the licensed trade (incorporating bars, pubs, restaurants, hotels, wholesalers plus packaging, production and distribution firms) for at least three years on a full-time basis. The three years do not need to be consecutive.

As well as encouraging potential beneficiaries to get in touch, the Glass Half Full campaign aims to engage members of the licensed trade, and general public, to help spread the word and Chris Gardner, chief executive of The BEN, hopes it will enable the charity to support more people in Fife and throughout Scotland than ever before.

She said: “Since it was established, The BEN has supported thousands of people across Scotland and we continue to strive to help as many as we can today; we hope the Glass Half Full campaign will inspire people to either recommend our services or get in touch.

“We know there are hundreds of Scots out there who are eligible for support, but just don’t know it, so we want to let them know we are here to help whether that’s emotionally or financially through our regular discretionary payments or one-off grants. Anyone can require assistance at any time of their life, and as our records show, this could be anything from tiding you over for a lost wallet to helping with essential payments such as rent or mortgage that allow our beneficiaries to keep a roof over their head.

“We understand that there can be apprehension and embarrassment, which can be caused by seeking financial support but would assure anyone considering contacting us that the application process is completely confidential and any arrangements are managed with the utmost discretion. Every beneficiary is treated individually and we would encourage anyone in the license trade looking for support to get in touch as we are here to help.”

The BEN also has a network of local volunteers who are on hand to support those in the trade, including Sandra Millar.

Sandra said: “A lot of former and current workers of the licensed trade won’t know they’re eligible for support and we would encourage those in the industry or even those who know someone eligible for assistance, be that financial or emotional, to get in touch, even if it is just for a chat to find out more.”

To find out more about The BEN or to enquire about support, please visit www.bensoc.org.uk or call 0141 353 3596.