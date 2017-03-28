Angus hearing service proves popular

A new service run by volunteers to help hearing aid users has proved popular on its first day.

The service for NHS hearing aid users is being provided by volunteer meeter and greeters at Whitehills Health & Community Care Centre in Forfar.

Elsie Stewart from Forfar was first in line to use the services of the team with other hearing aid users popping in over the course of the morning.

Samantha Batty, Head of Service NHS Tayside Audiology and Balance Service, said: “It’s great to see people taking advantage of this new service.

“We are very pleased that the volunteers at Whitehills have taken on this role and the audiology team will continue to support them.”

The volunteers have been trained by NHS Tayside’s Audiology and Balance Service and can replace the tubing in ear moulds and provide replacement batteries for NHS hearing aid users.

They can also request an appointment with an audiologist for the patient if they feel this is required.

The service will be available every Tuesday from 10am – 12 pm and every Thursday from 2 – 4pm. It is important that hearing aid user brings their yellow record book with them.