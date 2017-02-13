Brechin health service information session hailed a success

A drop in public information session held in Brechin by Angus Health and Social Care Partnership has been hailed a success by organisers.

More than 40 members of the public attended the event and there was keen interest and vibrant conversation at the various information stands where people had the opportunity to find out more about local services.

The event had a range of stalls hosted by staff with information poster boards about health and social care services and support groups available in the North East of Angus and offered the public an opportunity to speak to a variety of staff and find out more about adult health and social care services.

Dr Ian Logan, Consultant Physician, for Medicine for the Elderly said: “It was fantastic to see so many different representatives from health, social and third sector at the Brechin event. It was heartening to see how many people are involved with and care about delivering care in the community. The event was a great opportunity for the public to learn about aspects of community care that are less visible and the feedback was very positive.”

David Barrowman, Public Representative on the Integrated Joint Board for Angus Health and Social Care partnership added: “I was very impressed by the Brechin event, both on a personal view and also from feedback I received from members of the public I engaged with on the day.

“There was a varied selection of stands with important information for the public. For me as a member of The Strategic Planning Group and the Integration Joint Board, I was very impressed at the information available on each of the presenting areas.

“As I am not involved in the everyday workings of the Health and Social Care Partnership, the open event was in every way an insight into the frontline services offered through integration and an opportunity to engage with many professional staff members. I gained so much information to give me confidence to go forward to ensure a public voice within the Health and Social Care Partnership.”

An additional drop in information session is being held in Montrose on Wednesday, February 15 in the YMCA, Murray Street, Montrose from 10am until noon.

Information stalls with a focus on health will include mental health and wellbeing, medicine for the elderly, palliative care, stroke unit, podiatry and primary care services. Stalls with a focus on social care will include Home Care, Help to Live at Home, technology enabled care and Independent Living Angus along with representatives from the third sector and carers.

The meetings are free to attend and interpreters will be available. For more information or to ask a question, email hsciangus.tayside@nhs.net