Diabetes Forum meeting in Forfar

If you are living with type 2 diabetes in the Forfar area, your local Diabetes Forum would like to invite you to the first in a series of six meetings that will run in Angus throughout the year.

The group was established to support people to live well with diabetes and, as well as providing information, the meeting offers a chance to chat with others living with diabetes over a cup of tea or coffee.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, February 22, from 10am - 12am at Whitehills Health & Community Care Centre, Forfar.

The session will be facilitated by Practice Nurse, Alison Sneddon and will offer a refresher of the Tayside Diabetes Education Programme, along with the opportunity to ask any questions you may have. The meeting is free and there is no need to book.

The meetings are organised by the Angus Health & Social Care Partnership in partnership with the local Diabetes Forum. The meetings are open to anyone living with diabetes as well as their families and friends.

For more information or to be added to the mailing list to receive advance notice about further meetings, please contact the Primary Care Team on 01307 474889 or email achppatientcourses.tayside@nhs.net.