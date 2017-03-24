Eat Safe Award for Stracathro Hospital

Stracathro Hospital kitchen has been given Eat Safe awards by Food Standards Scotland.

Also receiving the award was the Arbroath Infirmary kitchen.

The awards promote excellence in food hygiene and recognise establishments that have achieved standards over and above the legal requirements for food hygiene.

The Scheme aims to reduce food-borne disease, give transparency around food hygiene standards in food premises and improve public confidence.

David Bayne, Angus catering services manager with NHS Tayside said: “I’m delighted that the two kitchens have achieved these awards which recognise the high standards of food hygiene.

“The awards also reflect the level of staff training and commitment to delivering high-quality food to our staff, patients and visitors.”