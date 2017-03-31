Getting the message out

An Arbroath man is using his personal experiences with mental health issues to launch a year-long project to raise awareness and end the stigma.

Lee House (36) has founded the Hummingbird project with which he hopes to support the Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH).

The multi-faceted campaign begins with the release of a short film today (Friday) which documents his own struggles with bipolar disorder and suicide. It also features advice for people in the same situation.

This will be followed up with the release of a music EP and a book of poetry, all under the same ‘Hummingbird’ banner.

Together with the Hummingbird band Lee has scheduled six gigs around the country to further promote mental health issues.

In addition to the EP and book sales to boost SAMH funds, Lee plans to run the Edinburgh 10K.

Lee will host a mental health Q&A live on Facebook at 12 noon today (Friday) on the Hummingbird page.

Lee said: “It’s really just over the last seven years I had it in my mind to do something. It was when my father died and I wanted to do something for him, but all the while I was struggling with all my own problems.

“I just thought it would be a good way to get the message out and get some therapy myself.

“It felt like a good time to put this message out and try to raise some awareness and get people to be courageous and come out and talk.”

So far over £1000 has been raised and it is hoped that together with the gigs a target of £10,000 can be reached. The Talk Through concerts are happening all over Scotland, but will be coming to Coast on December 9.