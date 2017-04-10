Health authority prepares to celebrate NHS STARS

The finalists in the NHS Tayside Staff Appreciation and Recognition (STAR) Awards have been announced following more than 400 nominations from staff and the public.

The awards allow staff and the public a chance to nominate an individual, service or team in one of six categories for delivering outstanding patient care or going the extra mile in their job. A shortlisting panel then chose six finalists in each category. ​

Professor John Connell, NHS Tayside chairman, said: “The awards are a great opportunity for us to recognise the excellent patient care delivered by our staff every day for the people of Tayside and I’m delighted that we now have our finalists in each of the six categories. They represent a wide range of professions, teams and job roles from our services and sites right across Tayside.

“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate and of course the shortlisting and judging panels who had the very difficult task of whittling down the nominations to our finalists.

“Congratulations also go to everyone who was nominated. I know how difficult the task was for the judging panel due to the outstanding level of excellence demonstrated in all aspects of NHS Tayside by the staff who were nominated.

“Receiving over 400 nominations in the first year of these awards underlines just how much the public values their local NHS and how much respect our staff have for each other.

“I am very much looking forward to the awards ceremony next month when the gold, silver and bronze awards will be presented.”

The finalists are: Outstanding Individual (Non Clinical) - Alex Warner, Personal Assistant, Ninewells; Alison Collins, Outpatient Waiting List Co-ordinator, Ophthalmology, Ninewells; Caroline Colbron, TREATS Administrative Assistant, Kings Cross; Laura Stallerbrass, Dispensing Optician and Store Manager, Specsavers Opticians, Forfar; Les Cargill, Ward Clerk, Ward 4, PRI; Philip Boettcher, Porter, Stracathro.

Outstanding Individual (Clinical) - Dr Adam Gordon, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, PRI; Dr Antony Nicoll, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Ninewells; Mr Kismet Hossain-Ibrahim, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Ninewells; Dr Peter Williamson, Consultant Physician, Respiratory, PRI; Wendy Jackson, Staff Nurse, Ward 23A, Ninewells; Andrew McKean, Staff Nurse, Short Stay Medicine, Ninewells.

Outstanding Team - Centre for Brain Injury Rehabilitation; Cystic Fibrosis Team; Plastic Surgery Team, Ward 27, Ninewells; Ward 23B, Ninewells; Ward 3, Ninewells; Domestic Services Team, Cornhill.

Inspiring Educator - Christine Campbell, Midwife, Community Nursing, Ardler; Dr Fabian Haut, Consultant Psychiatrist, Learning Disabilities, Strathmartine; Hazel Barclay and Moira Russell, Staff Nurses, Surgical Unit, Stracathro; Lorraine Blair, Orthopaedic Support Service Nurse Practitioner, Minor Injuries Unit, Arbroath Infirmary; Sue Packham, Interim Head of Nursing, Children Young People and Families, Perth & Kinross; Stephanie Sammut, Consultant, Dundee Dental Hospital.

Innovation in Practice - ‘Keeping (A)head’ DVD Team, CBIR and The Corner; Emergency Department, PRI; Jill Wright, Nurse Team Leader, Tayside Alcohol Problems Service; Kirsteen Hill, HIV and Antimicrobial Pharmacist, Ninewells; Lisa Young, Midwife, Ward 37B, Ninewells; Vestibular Audiology, Kings Cross.

Quality/Service Improvement - Dundee Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Team; Eileen Ramsay, Recreation Officer, Claverhouse; Family Nurse Partnership Team, Wallacetown; Medicine for the Elderly Team, Tayside; Tayside Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service Intensive Outreach Team, Dudhope; Julie Findlay, Secretary, Speech & Language Therapy, PRI.

A list of all nominees is available at www.starawardstayside.scot.nhs.uk and the award ceremony will be held in the Invercarse Hotel on the afternoon of Thursday, May 18.

The STAR Awards are being delivered in partnership with the Tayside Health Fund, the Academic Health Science Partnership (AHSP), the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Unison, The Tayside branch of the Society of Chiropodists & Podiatrists and The Invercarse Hotel.