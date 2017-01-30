Information sessions on adult health and social care in Angus

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership is holding drop in information sessions for the public in Brechin and Montrose, where people can talk to a variety of staff and find out more about adult health and social care services in the North East Angus locality.

The Angus Health and Social Care Partnership is responsible for delivering adult health and social care services across Angus. The partnership includes representation from NHS Tayside, Angus Council and a range of voluntary and third sector organisations.

The drop in meetings will have a range of stalls hosted by staff with information poster boards about health and social care services and support groups available in the North East of Angus.

Vicky Irons, chief officer for the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership said: “I would encourage people to come along to these drop in sessions to find out more about health and social care services in the north east locality. A range of staff will be on hand to answer any questions people may have.

“We would also really like to hear from people about what matters to them about local adult health and social care. By sharing their views, people can help us shape future services.”

Information stalls with a focus on health will include mental health and wellbeing, medicine for the elderly, palliative care, stroke unit, podiatry and primary care services. Stalls with a focus on social care will include Home Care, Help to Live at Home, technology enabled care and Independent Living Angus along with representatives from the third sector and carers.

The meetings are free to attend and are being held on the following days:-

Thursday, February 9, in Brechin City Hall, Swan Street, from 10am until noon.

Wednesday, February 15, in the YMCA, Murray Street, Montrose from 10am until noon.

Interpreters will be available. For more information or to ask a question, email hsciangus.tayside@nhs.net