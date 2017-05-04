Meet the team at Health Centre

An open afternoon is being held later this month at Brechin Health Centre to give patients a chance to meet the team.

A warm invitation has been extended to all the centre’ patients, and will give them a chance to learn about the services.

Patients are invited to drop in at any time between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday, May 17 to visit a range of information stands, chat to staff and enjoy a refreshment.

Stands will include information about the listening therapy service, the practice-based physiotherapy service and the adult and paediatric weight management services.

GPs, the Practice Manager, the mental health and wellbeing nurse and Advanced Nurse Practitioners will be amongst a number of staff on hand to discuss services available for patients.

There will also be representatives from Voluntary Action Angus and Angus Independent Advocacy Service.