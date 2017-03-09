MSP seeks clarification on Brechin Infirmary future

North East MSP Mike Rumbles has written to NHS Tayside chief executive about the future of Brechin Infirmary.

Mike Rumbles, a Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP, wrote for clarification following concerns expressed by Montrose Councillor, David May, who sits on the Angus Health and Social Care Integration Joint Board.

Mr May said: “In the past few months I have met with people in the area expressing their concern about staffing and the long term future of Montrose and Brechin Infirmaries.

“Tayside Health Boards decision making is often clouded in mystery and I call on them to clarify what their plans are.

“We need a clear statement on their intent about the infirmaries as it is a key facility for the elderly and infirm.”

Mr Rumbles commented: “Community hospitals, such as Brechin Infirmary, play an important role in keeping patients in their communities and in close proximity to their friends and family. If these facilities are moved further afield to Stracathro or even Dundee this will cause serious issues for those reliant upon public transport.

“Local people have a right to know what the future holds for these facilities, which are held in high regard in the local area. Certainty should not be put on hold for the sake of political expediency.”