MSP seeks views on health in Brechin and Edzell

Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Evans is doing a health check-up on Brechiners following changes to Brechin Health Centre.

The MSP has posted out a survey to every home in the Brechin and Edzell DD9 post code as she tries to gauge local views on NHS Tayside’s restructure of the health service.

Brechin Health Centre has been restructured to employ three salaried GPs, locum doctors, a part-time physiotherapist, part-time mental health nurse, minor injuries nurses and pharmacist and a representative from Voluntary Action Angus.

The changes to bring multiple services under one roof should make them more accessible but she wants to ascertain if this is the case or not.

Mairi said: “There have been a number of changes in the way Brechin Health Centre has been run over the past year and I would like to get a greater understanding of how this is impacting on patients.

“I want to know if the people of Brechin and Edzell understand the changes and if they are happy or unhappy with the level of service they currently receive.

“Are they aware of the new services that the multi-disciplinary team offer? Are they still struggling to get appointments to see a GP? Or has the situation improved? If they have concerns over the level of service being provided at Brechin Health Service do they know who to contact?

“My survey is being delivered to every home in the DD9 Post Code and I’m hoping as many people as possible will respond to it.

“This is far from a tick-box exercise.

“I believe it’s the most wide-spread survey done on our Health Centre in Brechin and I want to hear the genuine views of the local people – be they concerns, criticisms or compliments.”

The survey can be dropped off at Brechin Access Centre or posted to Mairi’s constituency office at 8 Grampian Park, Forfar, DD8 1DD.