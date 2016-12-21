New faces at Brechin Health Centre

NHS Tayside has announced a number of new appointments to the staff at Brechin Health Centre - including a new practice manager.

Dr Michelle Watts, NHS Tayside Associate Medical Director said: “I am delighted to welcome several new faces to the practice team at Brechin Health Centre as our staffing situation continues to improve.

Andrea Brown, the new practice manager at Brechin Health Centre

“Andrea Brown has joined the team as Practice Manager. Andrea was Practice Manager at Ravenswood Surgery in Forfar for two years, having previously worked in two Dundee practices.”

Speaking about her new role, Andrea said: “I am delighted to take up the position of Practice Manager at Brechin. The practice is going from strength to strength following a time of uncertainty and there has been a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure that patient care is maintained through challenging times.

“The practice has a strong team who I am very much looking forward to working closely with to further enhance service provision to the people of Brechin.”

Joining Andrea at the centre, is a new advanced nurse practitioner, Terri Young, and lead GP, Dr Rob Mellish.

Dr Watts continued: “Terri Young, joined the practice from Grampian on a full time basis this month and is a welcome addition to the nurse practitioner team. Advanced Nurse Practitioners (ANPs) are experienced registered nurses who have completed a number of post-qualification training courses to enable them to work independently. They can assess, diagnose and treat many conditions, issuing prescriptions where required.

“At the end of January, we will welcome Dr Rob Mellish who will join the team as Lead GP on a full time basis bringing a wealth of experience with him. He is currently working in Lothian, having recently returned from New Zealand. He has previously worked in Angus, both as a partner at Academy Medical Centre and also as a locum in Brechin.

“We have recently advertised for a full time receptionist post and hope to have news about the role early in the New Year. We also have two HNC Administration students working in reception one day a week on a work placement until the end of April.

“I would like to reassure patients that GP and Nurse Practitioner appointments are available for those who need to be seen, but we do ask people to phone the health centre first on 1356 624411 so we can manage appointments more effectively.

“Many people have found that with the new appointment system they have been able to have their health issue dealt with on the phone, saving a trip to the surgery. Please remember that if you call the practice and are advised that a GP will call you back, that the call may appear as ‘number withheld’ or an ‘0800’ number.

“You can help us by always attending or cancelling booked appointments and only requesting a house visit when it is essential.”