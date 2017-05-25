NHS staff in Angus recognised at awards

Staff working in Angus were recognised at NHS Tayside’s STAR Awards celebration event held at the Invercarse Hotel in Dundee.

The awards offered staff and the public a chance to nominate an individual, service or team in one of six categories for delivering outstanding patient care or going the extra mile in their job.

Hazel Barclay and Moira Russell at the awards ceremony.

The finalists in each category were invited to the ceremony where the gold, silver and bronze awards were presented. The ceremony was hosted by Professor Jason Leitch, national clinical director, Healthcare Quality and Strategy Directorate with the Scottish Government.

Lorraine Blair, Orthopaedic Support Service Nurse Practitioner at Arbroath Minor Injury and Illness Unit picked up the silver award in the Inspiring Educator category.

Lorraine said: “I am very happy to have received the silver award. It is always nice to feel appreciated by your work colleagues and I feel very humbled and honoured to have been nominated by them in the first instance. I thank every one of them for all the hard work that they do every day providing an excellent Minor Injury Service across Angus.”

Hazel Barclay and Moira Russell, staff nurses at the surgical unit in Stracathro were also finalists in the Inspiring Educator category having been nominated for their work supporting trainee nurses.

Also making the finals from over 400 nominations was Philip Boettcher, a porter at Stracathro. Philip received three nominations from colleagues for his outstanding patient care skills and was described as a true gent who always goes the extra mile.

NHS Tayside chairman Professor John Connell said: “It was a fantastic occasion where we have recognised some of the outstanding people and teams that work with NHS Tayside. I am immensely proud of everyone who has won an award and of our finalists and everyone who was nominated.”

The STAR Awards were delivered in partnership with the Tayside Health Fund, the Academic Health Science Partnership (AHSP), the Royal College of Nursing, Unison, The Tayside branch of the Society of Chiropodists & Podiatrists and the Invercarse Hotel.