NHS Tayside signs up to midwives’ charter

NHS Tayside has given its backing to a campaign supporting the health, safety and well-being of midwives and maternity staff.

The health authority’s maternity service has signed the Royal College of Midwives’ Caring for You Charter which supports and enables staff to continue providing the highest levels of care.

By signing the charity, organisations are committing to five key principles, including working in partnership with health and safety and occupational health teams to support maternity colleagues. There is also a strong focus on promoting a positive working environment for maternity staff with a zero tolerance policy towards bullying and ensuring flexible working patterns are available.

Justine Craig, head of midwifery, said, “The health and wellbeing of our staff is of paramount importance which is why we are supporting the RCM’s campaign.”

Jackie Mitchell, the Royal College of Midwives National Officer in Scotland, added: “I am delighted that the Board has signed the Charter. They have a committed team of midwives and maternity support workers, led by an enthusiastic head of midwifery committed to the welfare of her staff. This is a very positive move and I welcome their commitment to staff and those they care for.”