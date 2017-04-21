Partners in health still bearing fruit at Edzell Health Centre

Partnership working between patients and health centre staff has continued, according to the latest official report from Edzell Patient Participation Group.

The report illustrates the involvement of the Patient Participation Group (PPG) in a wide variety of subjects which affects the patients of Edzell Health Centre.

In addition to the wider implications of the healthcare changes and their local impact it has also provided feedback.

Communication between the Practice and patients was much discussed and will remain a crucial part of their partnership.

Plans to contact patients via mobile were shelved after consideration of poor signal in the Edzell area.

New members were recruited following an information campaign at recent flu clinics and a waiting list for membership has started.

A particular issue for Edzell Health Centre has been increased numbers of patients moving to them from Brechin Health Centre and in order to maintain the same level of care another doctor is to be employed part-time.

The open surgery scheme has been popular and now runs three mornings a week, with increased hours.

The PPG also continued to show an interest in the successful development of the Edzell Community Health Transport Service which is always keen to have new volunteer drivers.

A number of other areas were also highlighted and for the full report please obtain a copy from the health centre or the practice website.

Dr Marc Jacobs said: “The PPG has proved a useful avenue for two-way communication with patient representatives and after each meeting I am always left with something else to think about.”