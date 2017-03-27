Stay healthy at Easter

NHS 24 is encouraging people to make their Easter break a sweet success by pledging to cut down on sugar.

The spring holiday is traditionally a time for eating chocolate eggs and hot cross buns, but now the public are being urged to try some healthy alternatives.

The latest drive is part of the national Be-Healthwise this Easter campaign, which encourages people to stay healthy over the springtime break.

Professor George Crooks, NHS 24’s medical director said that while it might not be easy to cut down on sugar, little steps make all the difference.

He said: “This spring why not fill those Easter baskets with some healthy alternatives? We’re all aware that sugary treats can contribute to becoming overweight and cause tooth decay and nobody is saying you cannot have a little of what you fancy.

“For a chocolate fix, why not try some strawberries, grapes or banana dipped in melted chocolate or swap milk chocolate Easter eggs for dark chocolate.

“Popcorn is also another low-fat alternative to your normal treats.

“Try and cut back on sugary drinks and remember, fruit juices contain lots of sugar. Simple swaps can make all the difference.”

“Nobody is saying, you can’t have a little of what you fancy but a little step in the right direction can improve your health for the better.

“You can have a look at more healthy eating tips on: www.nhsinform.scot.”