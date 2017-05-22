Successful meet the team event at Brechin Health Centre

A Patient Information Event was held at Brechin Health Centre earlier this month to spread the word about the various services that patients can access.

Representatives from both local pharmacies, Boots and Davidsons, Angus Independent Advocacy, Physiotherapy, Paediatric Obesity Service and Weight Management, Mental Health Services and Listening Service and the Minor Injury and Illness Unit were all in attendance and provided detailed information and advice about their services.

Practice Manager Andrea Brown said: “This event was a great success. At one point the waiting room was full of people.

“We are very fortunate to have access to such amazing services for our patients and I would like to say a big thank you to all those who came along to find out some more about what’s available through the Health Centre.

“Members of our Patient Participation Group were also in attendance providing refreshments at the event so we are also grateful to them for their help.”

To find out more about services available at the Health Centre, visit the website at www.brechinmedicalpractice.co.uk