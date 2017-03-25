House moving priorities revealed

Home security is 43rd on the list of things we think about when moving house – with Brits more concerned about whether there are regular buses and the proximity to good friends.

A new study of 2,000 adults who have moved house reveals the top 50 things people tend to think about when changing address.

It shows the number one priority for all is whether parking outside the house will be easy, while the second biggest concern is what the council tax banding is.

But the issue of home security comes extremely low on the list, below considerations such as what types of supermarkets are nearby and how much decorating is required.

Family minded Brits are also far more concerned about how close they’ll be to mum and dad than how safe they’ll be in the new property.

Nigel Fisher, MD of home security specialist Yale, which conducted the study said: “We weren’t expecting home security to be the first thing on people’s minds when moving house, but it has come much lower in the top 50 list than we’d have predicted.

“On the one hand it is reassuring that ‘what the local crime rates are like’ has appeared in the top 10, as this would suggest some level of concern about safety.

“But we would always advise checking out the local neighbourhood for signs of well-maintained buildings In addition, check door locks are up to insurance standards, and check windows and front doors for signs of break-ins.”

The report shows that when looking to buy a house, broadband speed is a key consideration for a third of those polled.

A further 48 per cent factor in how noisy the neighbours are likely to be, while the ‘class’ of neighbours is important to 22 per cent.

While 23 per cent don’t want to move into a property which has young children who are likely to scream living next door.

The distance to the nearest supermarket and also what chain of supermarkets are available matter to many, as does the proximity to the local doctors’ surgery.

Whether or not a king sized bed will fit in the master bedroom and if the neighbours can see me sunbathing in the garden are also considerations.

How long or short the commute will be, what colour to paint the lounge and whether the sofa will fit through the patio doors also feature in the top 50 list.

Of the 2,000 people polled, 36 per cent admit the last time they moved house they were more preoccupied about where things would go in the new property than home security.

And although now settled in their current property, 16 per cent don’t bother to lock the windows and doors every time they leave the house, while 70 per cent don’t have a burglar alarm.

A further 64 per cent admit they don’t have much outside lighting, 57 per cent don’t have any trusted neighbours to keep an eye on the property and 73 per cent don’t think to put lights and radios on timers when they go away.

Nigel Fisher for Yale continues: “According to the Home Office, figures have highlighted that you are almost twice as likely to be burgled in the first 12 months of being in a new home, so security should be at the forefront of people’s minds when moving.

“People often don’t consider who has keys to their home. If moving into a new property then it’s important to consider that the previous owner may have shared keys with neighbours, friends, family....so we recommend replacing your locks’ cylinder as one of the easiest and most cost-effective methods of protecting your home from intruders.”

TOP 50 MOVING PRIORITIES:

If parking outside is going to be easy

The council tax banding

How much it would cost you in total

How noisy the neighbours are

How recently the boiler was fitted

What the local crime rates are like

Where the nearest supermarket is

What the neighbours are like

Do the radiators work properly?

Whether there are local regular buses

Broadband speed

Proximity to the nearest doctors’ surgery

Is the home energy efficient?

How far away my friends I’d live

What types of supermarkets are nearby

How long / short the new commute will be

How much decorating I’d have to do before the house felt like your own

What the removal costs would be

How far away from mum and dad I’d live

Changing my address on everything

Whether I could fit all of my belongings in the new house

Will there be enough plug sockets (and where you need them)

Whether the property is close enough for existing friends to still visit

Whether the immediate neighbours have young children who are likely to scream

Whether the carpets will need replacing straight away

Is there enough space for a dishwasher?

The ‘class’ of the neighbours

Whether the sofa will fit through the patio doors / front door

How good the phone reception is

Whether there are large imposing trees overlooking the property

If my current furniture will look good in the new house

Switching all the utility suppliers

If the garden is a suitable size for the dog to run around in

How much the building insurance would be

Proximity to the nearest primary / secondary schools

How much I’d have to clean before moving in

Whether there is a utility room or somewhere to put the laundry

Whether we can get a king sized bed

How easy it’ll be to get the bins out

Whether the neighbours can see me if I sunbathe in the garden

Whether there is an en-suite bathroom

Whether street lights are going to shine in my bedroom window

Whether the home security is up to scratch

Who should have which bedroom

Whether there are children in the local area

Whether there is a room large enough to host a house party

What colour to paint the lounge

Whether your existing curtains would fit the new windows

Whether I can easily wash the car near the house

What colour to paint the kitchen