House moving priorities revealed

Home security is 43rd on the list of things we think about when moving house – with Brits more concerned about whether there are regular buses and the proximity to good friends.
A new study of 2,000 adults who have moved house reveals the top 50 things people tend to think about when changing address.
It shows the number one priority for all is whether parking outside the house will be easy, while the second biggest concern is what the council tax banding is.
But the issue of home security comes extremely low on the list, below considerations such as what types of supermarkets are nearby and how much decorating is required.
Family minded Brits are also far more concerned about how close they’ll be to mum and dad than how safe they’ll be in the new property.
Nigel Fisher, MD of home security specialist Yale, which conducted the study said: “We weren’t expecting home security to be the first thing on people’s minds when moving house, but it has come much lower in the top 50 list than we’d have predicted.
“On the one hand it is reassuring that ‘what the local crime rates are like’ has appeared in the top 10, as this would suggest some level of concern about safety.
“But we would always advise checking out the local neighbourhood for signs of well-maintained buildings In addition, check door locks are up to insurance standards, and check windows and front doors for signs of break-ins.”
The report shows that when looking to buy a house, broadband speed is a key consideration for a third of those polled.
A further 48 per cent factor in how noisy the neighbours are likely to be, while the ‘class’ of neighbours is important to 22 per cent.
While 23 per cent don’t want to move into a property which has young children who are likely to scream living next door.
The distance to the nearest supermarket and also what chain of supermarkets are available matter to many, as does the proximity to the local doctors’ surgery.
Whether or not a king sized bed will fit in the master bedroom and if the neighbours can see me sunbathing in the garden are also considerations.
How long or short the commute will be, what colour to paint the lounge and whether the sofa will fit through the patio doors also feature in the top 50 list.
Of the 2,000 people polled, 36 per cent admit the last time they moved house they were more preoccupied about where things would go in the new property than home security.
And although now settled in their current property, 16 per cent don’t bother to lock the windows and doors every time they leave the house, while 70 per cent don’t have a burglar alarm.
A further 64 per cent admit they don’t have much outside lighting, 57 per cent don’t have any trusted neighbours to keep an eye on the property and 73 per cent don’t think to put lights and radios on timers when they go away.
Nigel Fisher for Yale continues: “According to the Home Office, figures have highlighted that you are almost twice as likely to be burgled in the first 12 months of being in a new home, so security should be at the forefront of people’s minds when moving.
“People often don’t consider who has keys to their home. If moving into a new property then it’s important to consider that the previous owner may have shared keys with neighbours, friends, family....so we recommend replacing your locks’ cylinder as one of the easiest and most cost-effective methods of protecting your home from intruders.”
TOP 50 MOVING PRIORITIES:
If parking outside is going to be easy
The council tax banding
How much it would cost you in total
How noisy the neighbours are
How recently the boiler was fitted
What the local crime rates are like
Where the nearest supermarket is
What the neighbours are like
Do the radiators work properly?
Whether there are local regular buses
Broadband speed
Proximity to the nearest doctors’ surgery
Is the home energy efficient?
How far away my friends I’d live
What types of supermarkets are nearby
How long / short the new commute will be
How much decorating I’d have to do before the house felt like your own
What the removal costs would be
How far away from mum and dad I’d live
Changing my address on everything
Whether I could fit all of my belongings in the new house
Will there be enough plug sockets (and where you need them)
Whether the property is close enough for existing friends to still visit
Whether the immediate neighbours have young children who are likely to scream
Whether the carpets will need replacing straight away
Is there enough space for a dishwasher?
The ‘class’ of the neighbours
Whether the sofa will fit through the patio doors / front door
How good the phone reception is
Whether there are large imposing trees overlooking the property
If my current furniture will look good in the new house
Switching all the utility suppliers
If the garden is a suitable size for the dog to run around in
How much the building insurance would be
Proximity to the nearest primary / secondary schools
How much I’d have to clean before moving in
Whether there is a utility room or somewhere to put the laundry
Whether we can get a king sized bed
How easy it’ll be to get the bins out
Whether the neighbours can see me if I sunbathe in the garden
Whether there is an en-suite bathroom
Whether street lights are going to shine in my bedroom window
Whether the home security is up to scratch
Who should have which bedroom
Whether there are children in the local area
Whether there is a room large enough to host a house party
What colour to paint the lounge
Whether your existing curtains would fit the new windows
Whether I can easily wash the car near the house
What colour to paint the kitchen