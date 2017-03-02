How Inglis Memorial Hall could have looked

Plans outlining how Edzell’s Inglis Memorial Hall might have looked have surfaced on an online auction site - with a price of £600.

The plans, drawn by William Bonner Hopkins of Westminster in 1896, are for sale on eBay.

Interior plans of the alternative Inglis Memorial Hall

Author of ‘Inglis Memorial Hall & Library, Edzell’, Jean Smedley said: “It’s a fascinating discovery. The old plans are so interesting to see.

“A competition was held in 1896 to design Inglis Memorial Hall which attracted lots of entrants. The plans which are currently for sale are just one of the many unsuccessful entries. It is so interesting to see what Inglis Memorial Hall could have looked like had they been chosen. It looks very different from the fabulous building that is there today.”

“Both these plans and the building which was built contain similar features. They both have a library, Parish Council rooms, a hall with a platform and gallery, accommodation for a caretaker, and a clock. It seems there was possibly a brief issued for the competition.”

There are, however, some differences. Jean notes: “The plans show only one hall, where as Inglis Memorial Hall has two. There is no kitchen on the old plans.

“Perhaps one of the biggest differences is that the plans show the hall upstairs in the building, with one flight of stairs leading to it. Had that entry been chosen to be built then it is unlikely that Inglis Memorial Hall would still be in use today as it is unlikely that it would meet modern day health and safety requirements.”