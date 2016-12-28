Jolly good donation for Angus causes

A youth football team and a six-year-old Angus girl have benefited from a jolly big donation this Christmas.

On Christmas Eve Santa Claus in Montrose made a special visit Links Park to watch the Montrose v Stirling Albion match and to present Montrose Youth Football Club with a cheque for £1500.

Santa presenting the cheque to Montrose Youth Football Club chairman Lee Walker.

Later on Christmas Eve, Santa travelled to Brechin to find a little girl called Jet to hand over another cheque for £1500.

Six-year-old Jet, who attends Lochside Primary School in Montrose, has a condition called Micro-deletion of Long Arm Chromosome Two, which means she has part of her chromosome missing. It affects her ability to speak and move freely, eat and drink.

She recently took her first steps and is doing brilliantly with her walking. She still has her wobbles but loves learning.

That’s it for Santa Claus in Montrose for another year.

Jet and her mum Linzi receiving the cheque from Santa

The money he donated to Montrose Youth and Jet was raised from his events during the festive period, including visits to playgroups, private parties, his grotto at both the Montrose Christmas Spectacular and The Old Bakery & Coffee Shop at St Cyrus, a coffee morning at Old and St Andrew’s Church Hall which raised £525, with Santa and his committee assisting Anne Thompson, Iris Mair and their team of ladies on the day and a Christmas Party for 75 children in the church hall.

Home visits were also popular with Santa visiting families as far afield as Drumlithie this year.

Santa plans to purchase a snow globe which will be used at future events, including next year’s Spectacular.

Thank yous

Santa would like to thank Anne and Lee Walker, John Anderson, Philippe Magalon, Lewis Gaskin, George Low, Alison Edwards, Rachel McCullough, Arlene Dickson, Michael Ciszek, Roy Anderson, Ronan Laing, Jack Hutchinson, Jenny Leach, Vee Lawson, Margaret Lumb, Debbie McFarlane, Lorraine Gardiner, Emil Barton and his friend for all their help at the Montrose Christmas Spectacular, the coffee morning and Christmas party; Thomas, Sheldon and Reagan Evans for the funfair at Montrose Christmas Spectacular and their donation to Santa Claus in Montrose; Anne, Iris and their team who assisted at the coffee morning; and the businesses who donated to/sponsored him in 2016: The Graphics Company, Harry Maiden Ltd, J.B Auto Electrician,Macphie of Glenbervie, Brookfields, KaROYoke, Tayside Wedding DJ’s, Greggs, B & K Properties Ltd, Mr & Mrs R Young, Jewson and Warburtons.

Santa Claus in Montrose said: “Thank you to you all. I cannot thank you enough for your support.

“Finally to all who have attended the various events, booked home visits, thank you.

“Without you, local causes wouldn’t benefit from us.”