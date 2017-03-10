Kinnordy House is perfect setting for chamber music festival

Pianist Daniel Tong and cellist Robin Michael have described Kinnordy House as the perfect concert venue for chamber music.

The talented duo are among some of the UK’s finest musicians who will be performing at the Kinnordy Chamber Music Festival from April 7-9.

They will be performing in the beautiful setting of Kinnordy House on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

Home of the Gifford family, Kinnordy House is rarely open to the public, so this will be an exceptional opportunity to hear quality chamber music in such a historic setting.

Daniel and Robin are the artistic directors of the festival, and Daniel said that when Mary Gifford asked them to help fill her home with wonderful music, they jumped at the chance.

He said: “Kinnordy has the perfect music room and inspiring ambience for the kind of music that we play.

“It’s a special retreat for the musicians, as well as an ideal concert venue.”

The 2017 festival begins with an evening concert on Friday, April 7.

Saturday, April 8, is the festival’s ‘Discovery Day’ – a whole day filled with chamber music and discussion led by the musicians, this year on the theme of ‘Bohemia’.

This is a unique opportunity for audiences to delve deeper into the music and learn more about the works, the inspiration behind them and how they are played today, all from the perspective of those who know them best – the musicians.

Daniel said: “On Discovery Day we will explore the world of Bohemian music, revealing the background behind some of the day’s masterpieces.

“The day will also include musical excavation of some passages in order to reveal just how the composers create their magic.

“This year’s Discovery Day traces the development of Czech music over more than half a century.

“The passionate intensity of Janáček’s works would not have been possible without the Smetana’s Romantic nationalism or Dvořák’s folk-imbued music.”

Those attending Discovery Day will have the opportunity to chat with musicians and fellow concert-goers over lunch and refreshments which will be served throughout the day.

Tickets for the 7pm concert on Friday, April 7, are a suggested donation of £20, and include wine during the interval. Saturday’s ‘Discover Day’ will take place from 11am-5pm. A suggested donation of £55 for the day includes refreshments and lunch.

The final concert is at 11.30am on Sunday, April 9, and the £20 suggested donation for this includes refreshments during the interval.

Discounts are available for students and children.

For more information or to reserve tickets email kinnordymusic@gmail.com or telephone on 01575 573134.

The full 2017 programme and musicians biographies can be found at at the website www.kinnordy.com