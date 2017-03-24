New Angus Larder showcases the best of local food and drink

The third edition of the popular Angus Larder publication will be launched this weekend.

This edition, written and published by The List in partnership with Taste of Angus, takes a different approach to the previous two, and focuses on a list of 52 great foods from Angus. Iconic local foods such as Arbroath Smokies, Forfar Bridies and Aberdeen Angus beef are of course included along with newer additions to the area including honeyberries and tea.

There are suggestions from local chefs of dishes which can be prepared using the featured ingredients and listings of where to eat, and where to buy the very best of Angus food and drink. Each item is accompanied by an interesting story so readers really get to know the local producers, and appreciate the work that goes into growing, making, cooking and selling the products.

Donald Reid of The List said: “We have worked with A Taste of Angus over many years and it’s great to be publish this new showcase of all the great food from Angus - something for every week of the year. The food producers, growers, chefs, cooks and shopkeepers of Angus have a great pride in their local food and it’s a thriving scene with a greater range and diversity of food becoming available. We’re proud to be involved with spreading the word to locals, visitors and the wider Scottish food scene.”

Johanna Woodhead of Kirriemuir-based choclatier 88 Degrees said: “We are delighted that our chocolates have been included as one of the 52 great foods from Angus. We hand-make all our chocolates, using a local theme in many of our recipes, and are very proud to be based in Angus. This guide is an excellent way to showcase our products, and our café in Kirriemuir.”

John Leatherbarrow of Park Brew said: “The Angus Larder is an ideal way of spreading the word that Angus is an ideal destination for food and drink lovers. Our brewery in Brechin is going from strength to strength and being included in this guide will help raise awareness of our artisan ales to an even wider audience.”

The Angus Larder will be launched at The Food Life’s Moveable Feast event at Strathmore Hall in Forfar this Sunday from 10am to 6pm. The booklets are free and there will be plenty there for people to take away with them. The event is being held as the finale to the Taste of Angus Festival. It will be an exciting day out for good food enthusiasts with a wide selection of food vendors, market stalls and activities for all the family including yoga, face painting and story telling.

Copies of the Angus Larder will be available from a wide range of outlets across Angus, Dundee, Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Fife. It is also available online at

https://issuu.com/thelistltd/docs/anguslarder3-hires