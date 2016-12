A real Christmassy atmosphere will be at this year’s annual St Ninian’s Square Christmas Eve Carol Service in Brechin.

To warm up the singers there will be the usual warming soup and, as a special treat, also toasted marshmallows and roasted chestnuts. Money raised will go towards the City’s defibrillator project.

It starts at 8.45pm at the Square and all are welcome to the Brechin’s Christmas curtain raiser.

Pictured are Carol singers and the Brechin Brass Band at last year’s service.