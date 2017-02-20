Over 6,000 sci-fi fans beamed down to Capital Sci-Fi Con 2017

6,000 sci-fi fans beamed down to Capital Sci-Fi Con in Edinburgh this weekend, which donates all profits to Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

Held at the Meadowbank Stadium on Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19, the event celebrates movie, TV and comic book culture.

While the total funds raised for CHAS are still being counted, the 2017 event has already smashed the £37,500 total raised at 2016’s convention.

Highlights from the weekend include appearances from Hannah Spearritt (Primeval and S Club 7), Marc Silk (voice of Johnny Bravo and Scooby Doo), Spencer Wilding (Rogue One’s Darth Vader) and exhibitions from iconic film and TV sets such as Jabba’s Palace and Dr Who’s Tardis.

The annual cosplay competition closed the weekend of family fun and judges crowned Caden Mossie the overall winner of the under 12 age group category with his incredible R2-D2 construction. And Claire Newgent was hailed champion of the 13 and over age group with her amazing Queen of Hearts creation.

Organiser of the event and community superhero, Keith Armour said: “I’m overwhelmed with the success of the second Capital Sci-Fi Con. We’ve smashed the amount of money raised for CHAS at last year’s event and we’re still counting!

“CHAS holds a special place in my heart and the money raised will go a long way towards supporting children with incurable illnesses and their families across Scotland.

“I want to thank everyone involved in making the event the success it is for their hard-work and dedication.”

Laura Campbell, CHAS Fundraiser, said: “Keith and the rest of the Capital Sci-Fi Con crew are an extraordinary group of fundraisers. Through their infectious passion for all things sci-fi and giving back to the community, they’ve managed to raise a staggering amount which will greatly help us with our work to reach and support every baby, child and young person in Scotland with a life-shortening condition.

“We can’t thank the Capital Sci-Fi Con team enough for their dedication and enthusiasm as well as helping us engage with a new audience to raise our profile.”

Recently voted Scotland’s number one convention, plans are already being put in place for Capital Sci-Fi Con 2018.

To find out more about the event www.capitalscificon.co.uk.