Police Scotland to launch Drink/Drug Driving Campaign

Police Scotland launches a week-long drink/drug drive campaign today (May 5) to coincide with the time of year when statistics show Scotland’s road users are at their highest risk of being killed or seriously injured because the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The campaign will combine intelligence-led high visibility patrols and roadside checks to detect those driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

The campaign will include looking out for early morning motorists that may still under the influence from the night before.

Chief Superintendent Andy Edmonston, Head of Road Policing, said: “As we head towards summer there are many additional social events for people to attend, such as barbecues with family and friends or larger organised events such as town shows or village galas. All are perfect opportunities to socialise in relaxed surroundings and many people will take the opportunity to have an alcoholic drink.

“Whatever the occasion, as responsible individuals, we all have a duty to consider the amount of alcohol we consume if we intend on driving. It is important to remember that the measures of alcoholic drinks consumed at social events can be significantly more than pub measures. Unfortunately, people can get caught up in the moment and unintentionally or otherwise over-indulge in alcohol.

“Drivers must consider that even if you make alternative arrangements to get home after an event, you could be over the limit the next day, depending upon the amount you have had to drink. The effects of alcohol do not wear off immediately and drivers must be aware of this if they intend driving the following morning. Make sure you do not get caught out.

“Over the next week our increased visibility and activity throughout the country aims to reassure the public that drink/drug driving is highly dangerous and publicly unacceptable. If you choose to drink and drive or drive whilst unfit due to the effects of drugs there is a high likelihood that you will be caught.

“Our message is simple - the best approach is none.”

Police Scotland is committed to achieving the Scottish Government’s 2020 casualty reduction targets by tackling the risks associated with drink/drug driving and the campaign supports the service’s efforts to reduce road casualties.

Anyone with information on drink/drug drivers can contact Police Scotland on 999 in an emergency. Alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.