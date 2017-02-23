Angus community projects showcased at Holyrood

A number of Angus projects, including the Friockheim community hub and DD8 Music from Kirriemuir, were showcased recently at Holyrood.

The East of Scotland European Consortium (ESEC) organised the event to highlight to MSPs and ministers the quality of EU-funded projects delivered by member areas including Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee City, Perth and Kinross

such as rural development, the creative industries, the hydrogen transport economy and education and training programmes.

Councillor Lynne Devine, ESEC chairwoman, said: “This event was a fantastic opportunity to highlight the financial benefits Scottish Councils have gained from Europe. We highlighted the wide range of tourism, infrastructure, business and training projects that have been financed through several funding streams, including LEADER, adding value to the local economy through increased investment and employment.

Mairi Evans MSP said: “This event was a great opportunity to showcase the many investments at local level and to make the case for fair funding for our rural economy post-Brexit so that we can best protect the interests of all of rural Scotland.”

Graham Galloway, manager of DD8 Youth Music Project which received £31,405 from the 2007-13 LEADER programme, said: “Young people around Kirriemuir have had great help from Euro funding to broaden their horizons, follow their dreams and build their confidence. DD8 has been honoured with national awards, and the project is a great source of inspiration to others.”

The Friockhub Project for community re-use of the former Eastgate school was recently awarded for £139,930 by Angus LEADER to develop the community hub.