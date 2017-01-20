Commitment to Holocaust remembrance

Angus MP Mike Weir has pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day by signing the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

The book was set up in the House of Commons so that members could honour those who were murdered during the Holocaust and pay tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people.

Next Friday, Holocaust Memorial Day, will mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.

In the lead up to and on the day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘How can life go on?’

Mr Weir said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Angus and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors. I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day.

Karen Pollock, Holocaust Educational Trust chief executive, said the trust exists to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance.

She added: “We are very grateful to Mike for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging anti-Semitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”

Holocaust Memorial Day was established after MP Andrew Dinsmore visited Auschwitz-Birkenau with the Holocaust Educational Trust. Moved by the experience, he proposed a bill “to introduce a day to learn and remember the Holocaust”. The trust has been involved in the development of the memorial day since its inception in 2000.