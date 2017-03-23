Crowdfund Angus shortlisted for award

Angus Council’s Crowdfund Angus project has been shortlisted for an award at the annual iESE Awards.

The awards, now in their eighth year, will recognise partnerships between public services, the use of new technology to improve customer access, culture change, transformation in waste and social care, and service re-design. The awards will be held at Church House in London on April 4.

From 157 entries the nominees – 33 in total – have been shortlisted for a range of transformation projects ranging from crowd funding community projects and events, to waste reduction campaigns and preventing the need for care services. Crowdfund Angus has been shortlisted in the Innovation Award category.

Welcoming the news, Angus Council’s Head of Economic Development Alison Smith said: “Crowdfunding is leading the way in start-up and expansion funding for community group, individuals and companies as traditional sources of funding become more difficult to access.

“Since launching in August 2015, Crowdfunding has raised over £120,000 primarily for community groups in Angus. Businesses have also seen success through Crowdfund Angus and the Business Angus team are keen to see more businesses take advantage of this alternative means of financing.

“The nomination is a great recognition for Angus Council’s funding team and is a testament to their hard work, dedication and innovative approach towards community engagement and benefits it brings to Angus.”

Dr Andrew Larner, Chief Executive of iESE, said: “The quality of entrants this year has been as high as ever, and those councils and emergency services who have been shortlisted are doing some really inspiring work to make sure public services are viable into the future.

“Local services have to change – we all know that. But saying it is one thing – developing innovative new ways to actually deliver it is an enormous challenge, and these councils and emergency services can be proud of leading the way.”

A full list of shortlisted councils, fire services and police services can be found at awards.iese.org.uk.