Days to go until registration deadline to vote in General Election

With a few days to go until the deadline to register to vote in the UK General Election, Angus Council is urging residents to make sure they are registered in time.

On Thursday, June 9 voters in Angus will go to the polls to elect their Member of the UK Parliament.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, May 22.

If you will be unable to cast your vote in person on June 8, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote.

Voting by post is an easy and convenient alternative to voting in person.

The deadline to apply to vote by post for the UK general election is 5pm on Tuesday, May 23.

Proxy voting allows you to nominate a trusted person to cast your vote for you.

The deadline to apply to vote by proxy at the UK general election is 5pm on Wednesday, May 31.

Anyone not registered to vote at their current address can register online at: www.gov.uk/registertovote