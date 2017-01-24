Have your say on housing strategy

Opinions are being sought from the Angus public about Angus Council’s draft local housing strategy, which is now open for consultation.

The draft strategy provides a vision for housing in Angus up to 2022 and sets out three priority outcomes and the actions which help to achieve the local authority’s vision to create places that people are proud to call home.

The council’s online survey can be completed at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/consultativedraftLHS and it wants to know if the strategy addresses the issues that matter most and whether it will help with the supply of good quality affordable housing across all tenures; help people to access a range of housing options and related services that meet their needs and improve stock condition across all tenures and ensuring fuel poverty and energy efficiency are tackled and measures contribute towards climate change targets.

The survey is split into five sections – Introduction and local context; housing supply and place-making; access to housing; sustainable housing and local priorities and will take about 10 minutes to complete.

The local housing strategy identifies where links between housing and other services can help achieve wider social outcomes. It also contributes to the effective integration of health and social care, setting out the contribution housing can make in supporting these areas through the design and delivery of housing and housing-related services that are capable of responding to the needs of individuals.

The survey will be online until Sunday, April 16.