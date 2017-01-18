Housing plans for Damacre Centre

Angus Council’s communities committee w approved plans to declare the Damacre Community Centre surplus to the council’s requirements.

The building closed last year, following the opening of Brechin Community Campus.

A report, put to members yesterday, recommended the building be appropriated from community planning to the housing revenue account, for the “delivery of affordable housing”.

The report, by Ian Cochrane, head of technical property services, noted that if approved, it would give an opportunity for the “first council constructed social housing in Brechin in this century”.

The plans would see ten council houses - a mix of two and three bedroom homes- be built on the site.

Convener Donald Morrison said: “This is a good news story, though it also has a hint of sadness. In its heyday the Damacre Centre played an important part for the Brechin community but, with the new £26.5 million community campus and changing times, the centre closed last year.

“The appropriation of the former centre will see the development of high quality, affordable housing and follows on from the works that redeveloped the town centre from the Town Heritage Initiative. These new houses will be eagerly awaited and with our approach to new build allocations we will see many more positive housing outcomes that the ten houses we will be building.

“With a very healthy development programme set out in our recently approved local plan, we are on track to make real in-roads into meeting our housing needs.”