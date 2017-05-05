Local Election: Brechin & Edzell voters decide

Brechin & Edzell voters have amde their decision and the results are in.
Now representing the ward will be Gavin Nicoll, Conservative; Bob Myles, Independent; and Kenny Braes, SNP.
The full break down of votes is as follows:
Alison Andrews (Lib-Dem) - 129
Kenny Braes (SNP) - 762
Bob Myles (Independent) - 792
Marjory Smith (Labour) - 203
Gavin Nicoll (Conservative) - 1218
Jill Scott (Independent) - 736
Paul Wright (Independent) - 308
Threshold - 1053 votes
Total - 4211 votes
Spoiled - 69 votes
Turnout - 47.4 per cent