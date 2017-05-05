Local Election: Brechin & Edzell voters decide

Brechin & Edzell voters have amde their decision and the results are in.

Now representing the ward will be Gavin Nicoll, Conservative; Bob Myles, Independent; and Kenny Braes, SNP.

The full break down of votes is as follows:

Alison Andrews (Lib-Dem) - 129

Kenny Braes (SNP) - 762

Bob Myles (Independent) - 792

Marjory Smith (Labour) - 203

Gavin Nicoll (Conservative) - 1218

Jill Scott (Independent) - 736

Paul Wright (Independent) - 308

Threshold - 1053 votes

Total - 4211 votes

Spoiled - 69 votes

Turnout - 47.4 per cent