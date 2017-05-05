Local Election: Broughty Ferry decides

Voters in The Ferry have made their preferences known and voted in their representatives on Dundee City Council for the next five years.

Representing the constituents of the ward are: Kevin Cordell (SNP), Craig Duncan (Liberal Democrats), Derek Scott (Conservatives) and Philip Scott (Conservatives).

The first preference votes for each candidates were as follows:-

Pol Stanley Clementsmith (Scottish Green Party) - 232.

Kevin Malcolm Cordell (SNP) - 1608, elected at the sixth stage.

Craig Duncan (Liberal Democrat Focus Team) - 1422, elected at the sixth stage.

Paul Johnson (Dundee against Cuts - TUSC) - 43

Angela Lyall (Scottish Labour Party) - 1054

Vari McDonald (SNP) - 1075

Derek Scott (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) - 2859, elected at the first stage.

Philip Scott (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) - 635, elected at the ninth stage.

Calum David Alexander Walker (UKIP) - 47.

The percentage poll was 57.0%