More Angus homes to get superfast broadband

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey has welcomed the news that 500 more premises in Angus are to get access to superfast broadband under the Digital Scotland roll out than originally anticipated.

The figure was revealed by Cabinet Secretary for Finance Derek Mackay in response to a parliamentary question for the local MSP.

Higher levels of uptake thus far have triggered the release of funds from BT to be invested back into the network.

A sum of £15.6million is being deployed by the Scottish Government across 27 local authority areas, covering 17,000 properties.

That means in Angus, by the conclusion of the current programme, 91.2 per cent of properties will have been reached.

The Scottish Government will then be embarking on a new programme, using innovative approaches, to take that figure up to 100 per cent.

Graeme Dey MSP commented: “This is welcome news but I will be continuing to press the Government to ensure the remaining 8.8 per cent of Angus is reached as quickly as possible, and to that end I was pleased to secure a commitment from Derek Mackay that they would work collaboratively with Angus Council in that regard.”