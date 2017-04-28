MP calls for support for Christian Aid Week

Angus MP Mike Weir this week tucked in at a Christian Aid Big Brekkie event in Parliament and raise money for refugees fleeing conflict around the world.

The charity raised £15,984.12 during Christian Aid Week last year and with the event taking place from May 14 to 20, Mr Weir has urged the people of Angus to lend their support.

Christian Aid marks 60 years of Christian Aid Week and the organisation is inviting people to join them in a Big Brekkie breakfast to stand in solidarity with refugees around the world.

Mr Weir said: “I was pleased to meet with Christian Aid this week, to hear about the great work that is being done in Angus and across the country to help refugees at this important time.

“For millions of people around the world displaced from their homes, Christian Aid’s work provides vital support. I encourage my constituents to get involved in Christian Aid Week events in Angus where they can.”

Simon Kirkland, Christian Aid’s UK Parliamentary and Political Adviser, said: “We are really grateful for Mike Weir’s support for Christian Aid’s important fundraising events in Angus.

“Everyone can do something to help this Christian Aid Week, whether its attending a local event, giving money or praying for the world’s many refugees at this difficult time. Thank you to everyone who is able to take part in this year’s Christian Aid Week.”