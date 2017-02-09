MSP backs Scottish Women’s Aid

The MSP for Angus North has pledged her support to the Scottish Women’s Aid as the charity celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Mairi Evans MSP spoke at the Holyrood event which kicked off a seven-month tour of Scotland publicising the work Scottish Women’s Aid has done in the past four decades.

The charity will tour Scotland for the next seven months to showcase the strides they have made in giving women ‘a voice’ in the world.

Evans, who represents Angus North And Mearns, said: “I was honoured to both sponsor and speak at an event to celebrate the 40 years that Scottish Women’s Aid has been helping those affected by domestic abuse.

“Their ‘Speaking Out: Recalling Women’s Aid in Scotland’ event gives a fascinating insight into the work they have done in bringing support groups across the country together.

“They are putting their grant funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to great effect by sharing the history of their group and outline their aspirations for a world without domestic abuse.

“We have come a long way in 40 years. Great strides have been made to help women speak up against the effects of domestic abuse but, sadly, so many women suffer in silence.

“They have given women a voice and the hope is that this tour can help us learn from the past to help them achieve the ultimate aim of confining domestic abuse to history.”

Events will be held in Dundee, Inverness, Stirling, Aberdeen in the next seven months with archive footage, photographs and key speakers promoting the fantastic work the Women’s Aid have done since 1976.

For more information visit: http://womenslibrary.org.uk/discover-our-projects/speaking-out/