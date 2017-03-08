MSP’s call to check benefits entitlements

Mairi Evans MSP has called on her constituents in Angus North and Mearns to ensure they are claiming all benefits they are entitled to.

An estimated 500,000 individuals or families from Scotland failed to claim their full entitlement of tax credits and other income-related benefits in 2014-15.

The Scottish Government is launching an awareness campaign to increase the uptake of benefits and Ms Evans is keen to ensure her constituents aren’t missing out.

She said: “It is vitally important that families and individuals get the support that they are entitled to and the support that they need – and I encourage everyone across Angus to check what support that can receive through the social security system.

“The initiative has the backing of a number of key social security organisations, including Citizens Advice Scotland, One Parent Families Scotland and Age Scotland – and CAS are working closely with the Scottish Government in providing a dedicated web page that supplies all information on benefits and tax credits.

“People throughout Angus might be missing out on a whole range of benefits that they are entitled too – causing their existing income to become increasingly stretched and leaving many in financial difficulty.

“By raising awareness that there is a whole range of benefits that people can claim, we can help to alleviate the difficulties that many people face on a day to day basis.

“I encourage all local people across Angus to use the resources available and to check what benefits that they are entitled to – and to make use of the services available through the Scottish Government and third sector to ensure that they aren’t missing out on financial support.

“The Scottish Government is committed to putting dignity and respect at the heart of social security policy in Scotland, and this campaign is a step in the right direction towards doing that.”