MSP urges young people to exercise their right to vote

Mairi Evans MSP has called on young people in Angus to seize the opportunity to take part in May’s historic Local Government elections.

For the first time 16 and 17-year-olds will get the chance to elect their councillors as Scotland’s 32 Local Councils go to the polls on May 4.

It will be the third time voting has been opened up to 16-year-olds in Scotland – following the Independence Referendum in 2014 and the Scottish Parliament Elections last May – but the first time ever anyone under 18 has able to select their preferred councillor.

And Angus North and Mearns MSP Evans, who has also been a Brechin & Edzell Councillor for 10 years, said: “There is a very high level of political engagement among Scotland’s young people at the moment and it’s great to see.

“It just goes to show that it was the right decision to give 16-year-olds the right to vote in the Independence Referendum in 2014 and at the Holyrood Elections last year.

“They are the future and the decisions we take as politicians today affect what will happen to them in years to come.

“That is why it is so important for them – and everyone else who is eligible – to ensure they are registered to vote in time to make a difference at this year’s Local Council elections.”

Angus Council will go to the polls on May 4, to elect 28 councillors across eight wards and the deadline to register to vote in the election is 5pm on Monday, April 17.