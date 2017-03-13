Nominations being taken for Scottish Council Elections 2017

Nominations are now being taken for the election of 28 councillors to the eight wards of Angus Council.

Notice of election has been posted on Anus Council’s dedicated Scottish Council Elections 2017 page at http://www.angus.gov.uk/downloads/file/2881/notice_of_election

The Scottish Council Elections 2017 will be held on Thursday, May 4, with voting in each contested ward taking place between 7am and 10pm. The Angus wards are Kirriemuir & Dean (Ward 1), Brechin & Edzell (Ward 2), Forfar & District (Ward 3), Monifieth & Sidlaw (Ward 4), Carnoustie & District (Ward 5), Arbroath West, Letham & Friockheim (Ward 6), Arbroath East & Lunan (Ward 7), and Montrose & District (Ward 8).

Nomination forms can be obtained from the Election Office, Digital Reprographics Unit, Silvie Way, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar, DD8 1AY. The office is open for the issue and receipt of nomination papers on weekdays, from 10am to 4pm.

Completed nomination forms must be delivered to the Returning Officer at this address by 4pm on Wednesday, March 29.

For voters who are not registered - applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) at Ravenswood, New Road, Forfar, DD8 2ZA, by Monday, April 17.

Applications can also be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote