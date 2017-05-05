Nominations taken for General Election

Nominations are now being taken for the election of Members of Parliament to serve the Angus constituency.

Election Day is on Thursday June 8, with voting taking place between 7am and 10pm.

Nomination packs and guidance notes for the Angus Constituency can be downloaded from the dedicated page of our website now.

Nomination papers for Angus can be issued and received by the Returning Officer, Election Office, Digital Reprographics Unit, Sylvie Way, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar, DD8 1AY, on weekdays, from 10am to 4pm (excluding bank holidays).

Angus nomination papers must be delivered to the returning officer at this address by no later than 4pm on Thursday May 11. A £500 deposit can be paid by legal tender or by UK banker’s draft.

For voters who are not registered - applications to register to vote must reach their respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) by 12 midnight on Monday, May 22. For Angus that is Ravenswood, New Road, Forfar, DD8 2ZA.

Applications can also be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Any elector can apply for a postal vote at this election. New applications to vote by post and applications to amend or cancel an existing postal vote must reach the ERO at the respective addresses above by 5pm on Tuesday, May 23. New applications to vote by proxy must reach the ERO by 5pm on Wednesday, May 31.

In Angus, applications to vote by emergency proxy at this by-election applied for on grounds of physical incapacity, where that physical incapacity occurred after 5pm on Tuesday, May 23, must reach the ERO in Angus by 5pm on Thursday, June 8. To apply to vote by proxy on work/service reasons, you must have become aware that you cannot attend the polling station in person after 5pm on May 23.

For further advice/information on registering to vote, postal or proxy voting, please contact the ERO – angus@tayside-VJB.gov.uk (01307) 462416, or fax (01307) 468631.

For the UK Parliament election, part of the angus local government area falls into the Dundee East and Dundee West parliamentary constituencies. For information on registering to vote, postal or proxy voting,or standing as a candidate contact the Returning Officer for Dundee City Council on 01382 434444.