One week left to register to vote in Angus Council elections

With only one week to go until the deadline to register to vote in the council elections, Angus Council is asking all residents to make sure they are registered in time.

On Thursday, May 4, Angus voters go to the polls, as in all other local authority areas, to vote in the Scottish council elections 2017.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, April 17.

Richard Stiff, returning officer for Angus Council, said: “With only one week to go, time is running out to make sure you can take part in the elections.

“These elections give you an opportunity to have your say on who represents you, your family and your community on issues that directly affect your day-to-day life in Angus.

“If you’re not registered by 17 April, you won’t be able to vote.”

Andy O’Neill, head of the Electoral Commission in Scotland, said: “Our research shows that over a quarter of people in Scotland think that if you are old enough to vote then you are automatically registered, but in fact everyone must register themselves individually.

“Registering to vote is easy to do online at www.gov.uk/registertovote, and means that you can have your say in these important elections.”

This is the first Scottish Council Elections where 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to vote, so long as they are registered.

From today, Snapchat has a bespoke filter aimed at 16-and 17-year-olds to coincide with one week to go until the registration deadline.

Anyone who is not already registered to vote at their current address can register online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.