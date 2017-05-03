Polling station reminder ahead of election

The Scottish Council Elections 2017 take place tomorrow (Thursday 4 May) with polling stations across Angus open from 7am until 10pm.

If you’re not sure where to cast your vote, you can find your local polling station on the council’s website.

A boundaries review, as well as a review of polling districts and polling places in a number of the wards and the closure of a local polling venue in Brechin, meant some polling facilities have changed.

In Brechin, residents who have previously voted at the Damacre Centre and the Mechanics Institute should check their official poll card for details of their where they should go to vote. The Theatre at Brechin Community Campus will be used as a polling station at elections for the first time.

In Forfar, people who previously voted at the Drama Studio at the now-closed Forfar Leisure Centre should go to West End Social Club to make their vote count.

A total of 28 councillors will be elected, using the single transferable vote, to the eight Angus wards. Angus Council’s website has lots of information about tomorrow’s Scottish Council Elections, including how to vote, candidates and the wards they are standing in.